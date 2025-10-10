Connect over shared interests in real time

Threads has launched Communities, a new feature aimed at improving community engagement on the platform. This initiative offers small business owners a new avenue to connect with their audiences and foster deeper relationships within their niche interests. As Threads expands its capabilities, it is important to explore ways to leverage these communities effectively.

Designed as a casual public space, Communities on Threads allows users to engage in conversations about a variety of popular topics, from basketball to TV shows. Currently in testing, this feature covers over 100 interests and gives users an avenue to engage in discussions that resonate with their passions.

“Communities are built on features like custom feeds and topic tags to provide meaningful connections with people who share your interests,” Threads says. This feature can be especially useful for small business owners looking to build a loyal customer base. By joining or creating communities related to their field, businesses can establish themselves as thought leaders while fostering a sense of belonging among their customers.

Membership is public. This means that communities you join will appear in your profile and feed menu. This transparency can be advantageous for small businesses. For example, when a local bakery joins or starts a “baking” community, they can showcase their expertise and passion and potentially attract customers who share similar interests. Connecting through shared hobbies creates a natural platform to promote your services or products organically.

Each community has custom like emojis tailored to the topic to enhance your engagement experience. For example, in a book-related community, members may use multiple books as likes to strengthen their affinity for the topic. This personalization contributes to the overall interactive experience, making it easier for members to bond and engage, which is important for businesses looking to build a community around their brand.

Browsing and joining communities in Threads is simple. Users simply search for a community by name or tap the community tag in their feed. By offering over 100 communities at initial launch, Threads encourages users to find communities that match their interests. This approach helps small business owners identify and connect with prospects who are already passionate about related topics.

But while community adoption presents exciting opportunities, small business owners should also keep in mind the potential challenges. Due to the public nature of community membership, businesses must maintain a consistent and professional presence to ensure participation reflects their brand identity.

Moreover, the landscape of these communities is evolving. Threads plans to introduce special badges for outstanding contributors and establish a ranking system within the community, so it is essential for businesses to actively participate to gain visibility. As more users flock to these spaces, the competition to stand out can become more intense, making consistent, high-quality engagement critical.

“We’re also working to rank our posts within our community and For You feeds so you see the most relevant posts first,” Threads says. This helps businesses stay up-to-date on community trends and improve user experience by displaying the information that’s most relevant to them so they can target content effectively.

Small business owners also need to be mindful of the time investment required to foster these communities. As participation increases, monitoring discussions and contributing meaningfully may require more resources than initially anticipated. Prioritizing effective time management is critical for businesses looking to take advantage of these new capabilities without disrupting other important tasks.

As the Threads platform continues to evolve, small business owners have a unique opportunity to leverage community engagement to build brand loyalty and engage with their audiences in meaningful ways.

Read more about Threads’ official announcement here and stay updated on these developments. Thread Community Notice.