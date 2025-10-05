CISCO unveils AI -based tools to switch contact center experience.

CISCO has recently enhanced the WebEX customer experience portfolio and features AI -based quality management (QM) system, which aims to improve the operation of the contact center. This development promises that small businesses will manage their interactions and reconstruct them to mix advanced artificial intelligence with traditional human supervision.

The new WebEX AI Quality Management System allows supervisors to get real -time insights and coaching functions, allowing you to manage AI driving and human agents more effectively. The focus of CISCO on unifying these interactions aims to simplify and improve the contact center experience of all sizes.

JEETU PATEL, the president and chief product manager of CISCO, said: “Reality is simple. You overcome or lose every day according to the experience you offer. AI is a way to provide it on scale.” This point of view emphasizes the important role of customer experience, especially small companies in competing with large companies.

One of the most prominent features of the WebEX Contact Center is to simplify the operation and improve the quality of service. This platform provides AI support scoring, real -time analysis and personalized coaching recommendations, clearing the supervisor’s focus on team performance optimization. For small business owners, this means using AI that improves brand loyalty through excellent customer interaction as well as operating efficiency.

Actual application

Small companies can see the new WebEX tools, especially the AI ​​agent and Cisco AI Assistant features. This feature allows companies to provide faster and more autonomous solutions to customer queries through self -service options. The AI ​​Agent Studio serves as a central hub for building, managing and optimizing AI agents, which can greatly reduce the burden on human employees while improving customer experience.

For example, Steve Proetz, Carshield’s president and COO, mentioned that the AI ​​agent now handles 66%of the reception phone without human intervention. This dramatic efficiency improvement reduces the boarding time by 90% by eliminating the traditional delay of claim processing. This improvement creates a more agile service environment, which is important for small businesses operating as resources resources.

In addition, integration with platforms such as Cisco, Salesforce and Amazon Web Services (AWS) promotes the perfect data flow to enrich the customer experience. For example, integrating with Salesforce allows you to manage direct interactions in the Salesforce environment, simplify workflow and improve customer relationships.

The focus of CISCO’s expansion of the market is another strong advantage of small companies. The upcoming availability in the same region, such as India and Saudi Arabia, will open new possibilities for companies that want to expand their operation. Local server solutions can improve the provision of international customers by promising better regulations and waiting times.

Potential challenge

Despite the advantages, small business owners should consider some tasks before implementing these new AI tools. To switch to a new system, educational and adjustment can be required in the existing workflow and potentially strain resources. Also, the questions surrounding data security and personal information are still the most important. Like AI solutions, it is important to assess how to manage and protect customer data, especially, considering that many small businesses want to maintain customer trust.

Introducing AI to customer interaction raises concerns about how to balance the balance of automation by personal contact with a human job. Business leaders must lead a conversation to maintain high -quality human interaction even if the automation trends increase.

As we can see earlier, CISCO’s promise to innovative customer participation through AI represents the turning point of business that strives for adaptability and efficiency. For small business communities, these features can mean a leap in improving operational efficiency and customer satisfaction.

