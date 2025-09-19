As the technology gap continues in the technology job market, AI roles surge.

As artificial intelligence (AI) continues to reconstruct the business environment, the new report of AI Workforce Consortium emphasizes the urgent demands that small businesses must adapt. In 2025, according to the “ICT in Motion: The next wave of AI integration”, 78%of the role of information and communication technology (ICT) are now required AI technology, so it requires a significant change in the technical set required for employees.

The report, led by CISCO, analyzes the work posts of the G7 countries, including contributions from technical giants such as Google, IBM and Microsoft. Seven of the 10 ICT roles that grow the fastest are identified as AI -related, emphasizing the importance of the company’s technology and human technology to thrive in this evolving environment.

Francine Katsoodas, the chief people, policy and purpose officer of CISCO, emphasized the dual necessity of technology know -how and strong interpersonal skills in AI.

This discovery presents important insights to small business owners.

The main takeout of the report

AI technology is essentialNearly four of the five roles analyzed require AI capabilities and urge small companies to invest in education and development programs. Emerging AI role: AI/ML engineers, AI risks and governance experts and NLP engineers are one of the fastest growing roles. Small businesses can consider these areas when hiring or planning an organizational structure. The importance of ethics: The technology of AI ethics and governance is increasing rapidly. AI governance roles increased 150% and AI ethics rose 125%. Understanding these nuances can help business by fostering an ethical approach to technology deployment. Focus on human technology: Communication, collaboration and leadership will play more and more important in the adoption of technology. Small companies should foster these human -centered technologies along with technical education. Technology hub is thriving: Silicon Valley and London are leading AI job growth, but cities like Manchester and Vancouver show more than 70% growth, showing opportunities beyond traditional technology centers.

The report also provides resources to help business and staff to adapt. AI Workforce Playbook uses data -based insights to act as a strategic guide to match human resource development with business goals. With over 200 screening processes, business owners and employees can access customized learning paths focused on AI’s new technical competencies and ethical frameworks.

However, the integration of AI and priority of technology development can provide specific tasks to small business owners. First, the huge amount of new knowledge can be overwhelming. Many small companies are operated by limited resources, so it may be difficult to prioritize the technology and education methods to be developed. In addition, if you guarantee the balance between technology and soft technology, a complex layer is added.

In addition, the rapid speed of AI evolution means that it may be difficult for a company to follow the latest tools and practices. As the AI ​​environment moves from simple applications to more complex agents, business owners must continue to re -evaluate the technology of manpower to maintain competitiveness.

Accenture’s Ryan Oakes claims: “To maintain speed, we need fluent workforce for advanced technology…

In the case of small businesses that are ready to explore this new terrain, participate in consortium resources to ease the transition. Investing in AI expertise not only prepares for the current demand, but also allocates a company for future growth. This pre -stand can ultimately lead to a more innovative and efficient process and can open a new market.

For the next 10 years, a small company urges small companies to take advantage of these collective efforts, with significant promises from consortium members to UPSKILL 95 million. The guaranteeing the tools and education needed for employees to flourish in the AI ​​-centered world can be a decisive factor that leads to the success of small businesses.

As AI emphasized by IBM’s Justina Nixon-Saintil becomes a call of innovation, small business owners should consider the immediate stage to integrate human technology development strategies for AI technology education, ethical considerations and human technology.

For more information on the available reports and resources, visit the original press release. Cisco News Room.