Amazon unveils the Eero signal and POE 7 for unstoppable connectivity.

Amazon recently announced an exciting expansion of the EERO product line with the goal of improving connection solutions for both housing and business. With the introduction of the Eero Signal and Eero Poe 7, small business owners can have a significant impact on their operations by improving Internet reliability and performance.

The new companion device, Eero Signal, offers significant advantages by providing a stable backup connection during the internet interruption. This can be a game changer that relies on a consistent Internet access of small businesses, customer communication or remote task settings. ERO’s CEO and co -founder Nick Weaver emphasized the necessity of fast and stable connection in today’s digital environment. Introducing SIGNAL. ”

The main function of the Eero signal:

Automatic interruption detection Eero Signal is connected to the USB-C power EERO network that supports Wi-Fi 6 or more and is immediately converted to cellular connections (4G and 5G models) during the Internet interruption.

Backup data planThe device provides an annual data backup plan through EERO + subscription. Users can access backup data of up to 10GB per year without additional costs. For companies with frequent blackouts, premium plans provide up to 100GB of backup data per month.

For small business owners, this can improve the peace of the mind during unexpected power outages and minimize the interruption, protecting profits and customer trust.

Amazon is launching Eero Poe 7 designed for high performance connection in both the EERO signal and the residential and business environment. Access Points provides an impressive wireless speed of up to 3.9Gbps ​​and a wired speed of 9.4Gbps using a wired infrastructure.

The main features of Eero Poe 7:

Enhancement of coverage and expansion : Each device can cover up to 2,000 square feet and support up to 200 connected devices, which are essential functions of small businesses that depend on various smart devices.

Integration Eero Poe 7 also functions as Smart Home Hub, which supports protocols such as Matter, Thread, and Zigbee, so it's ideal for business to implement IoT solutions.

Eero Poe 7 also functions as Smart Home Hub, which supports protocols such as Matter, Thread, and Zigbee, so it’s ideal for business to implement IoT solutions. Installation flexibilityThe design of the device makes it easy to install in various locations, which improves the variety required for various business layouts.

Nick Weaver mentioned that Eero now offers a complete Wi-Fi 7 portfolio that simplifies the installation process. «Now, the customer can use Eero Poe 7 to set up a complete Wi-Fi 7 POE in the house and use Eero Outdoor 7 to set outside the house outside the house.»

These products offer a lot of advantages, but small business owners should consider potential challenges. The Eero signal depends on the existing primary Internet connection. In other words, businesses that receive unreliable Internet services can still face confusion despite the backup option. In addition, the annual subscription fee of the data backup can add the operating costs to be considered in the budget.

Those who want to integrate these solutions will be offered at $ 99.99 early next year as the 5G opponent was released early 2026 early next year. Eero Poe 7 is available for $ 499.99 from November.

In summary, Amazon’s latest Eero products can play a pivotal role in improving business operations by providing stable backup and high performance connectivity. For small companies that want to minimize confusion and improve the system, these products can prove valuable additions to technical arsenal. Small business owners can explore more about this innovation. eero.com.

