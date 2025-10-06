Amazon unveils a grocery brand that provides more than 1,000 high -quality necessities.

Amazon has launched a new personal label brand called Amazon Grocery, combining popular Amazon Fresh and Happy Belly products into one cohesion line. This latest initiative is an attractive option for both consumers and small business owners who are trying to expand the grocery budget by promising to provide high -quality foods at low prices.

Jason BueChel, the vice president of Amazon Worldwide Grocery Stores and CEO of Whole Foods Market, said: “Amazon groceries are found to have a wide range of personal trademark foods and shopping, maintaining the quality and value that customers look forward to and shopping. We are simplifying how to maintain. ” The brand is equipped with more than 1,000 groceries of less than $ 5, including fresh agricultural products, dairy products, meat, seafood and food storage room staples. This can be particularly advantageous for small businesses such as catering services that require stable and inexpensive sourcing for cafes, restaurants and materials.

Amazon observed that customers buy 15% more personal brand products on various platforms in 2024. This trend suggests that consumer trust and preference for personal labels increases, which often provides quality similar to brands that have lower prices. For small business owners, this means competitive advantage by purchasing quality materials without breaking the bank.

The introduction of Amazon Grocery is consistent with a wide range of market trends of prices among consumers, so small businesses should consider the value of procurement strategies. Buechel emphasizes the importance of value without damaging quality, and this line is characterized by everything from fresh food items to eager snacks, designed to meet various needs.

Amazon Grocery not only simplifies the product selection, but also accommodates sustainability measurement. The new packaging uses 50% less plastic than the previous version, which is a feature that can resonate with eco -friendly consumers. In order to improve its own sustainability practices, selling Amazon Grocery products can play a similar role to devotion to environmental responsibility.

As for the diversity provided, Amazon will point out that the assortment will continue to grow, as it will introduce items such as refrigerated pizza dough, fresh bakery products and frozen pasta meals in the next few months. This extensive range can help small business owners diversify menu options or product inventory without huge investment.

However, small business owners must evaluate the potential tasks related to relying on a single supplier such as Amazon. The introduction of new products can be an opportunity to capture customers’ attention, but it may be necessary to regularly adjust the inventory management system and supplier contract. The owner usually needs to be agile to adapt to the supply and price fluctuations related to the larger suppliers.

In addition, Amazon’s powerful logistics networks can be provided quickly, but small businesses should consider the reliability and speed of their own supply chains when integrating Amazon groceries. The supply chain problem can be a problem, so it is important for a small business owner to continue to evaluate partnerships to ensure smooth services.

Amazon Grocery Products is currently available through Amazon.com and Amazon Fresh and is conducted with promotional activities that are being used to become familiar with new brands for consumers. This provides small business owners with a unique opportunity to market themselves, and emphasizes dedication to high -quality cheap food options.

Overall, Amazon Grocery can be used as an important resource for small business owners, and can provide both quality and price advantages in time of economic uncertainty. As Amazon continues to expand personal label products, small companies can find that partners with this major player can increase their products and ultimately improve customer satisfaction.

If you are interested in the details of Amazon Grocery, detailed information and product availability can be found in the original press release.

