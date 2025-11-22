Amazon teams up with Ford to offer certified pre-owned vehicles online

In a significant move to make it easier for consumers to purchase cars, Amazon has partnered with Ford to offer certified pre-owned vehicles through its Amazon Autos platform. This new service allows customers to browse, finance and purchase thousands of vehicles from Ford dealers conveniently from their home computer or mobile device. For small business owners who have a fleet of vehicles or simply want to streamline the vehicle purchasing process, this development opens up a new avenue.

This collaboration provides a well-organized buying experience that is beneficial in many ways. Ford Certified Pre-Owned vehicles fall into three categories: Gold Certified, EV Certified, and Blue Certified, each offering different levels of warranty and inspection. Gold Certified vehicles undergo a rigorous 172-point inspection and come with a 12-month/12,000-mile limited warranty. EV-certified models receive similar treatment through professional inspection. Blue Certified vehicles include a variety of brands with a 90-day/4,000-mile warranty. This tiered system is designed to accommodate a variety of customer needs, offering something for everyone.

“We are creating a car buying experience that combines the strengths of Amazon with trusted vehicle authentication,” said Fan Jin, global leader of Amazon Autos. He highlighted the strategic partnership between Ford dealers and Amazon, indicating it will simplify the vehicle purchasing process while enhancing customer service.

For small business owners, the ability to view inventory at participating Ford dealers within a 75-mile radius is especially beneficial. Business owners can filter products based on a variety of criteria, including make, model, and year, to make focused choices that meet their specific business needs. Listing transparency, including itemized pricing and vehicle history, provides additional certainty.

Qualified customers can also access financing options through a network of lenders directly on the platform. This feature can help small business owners potentially secure better financing options without having to visit multiple banks or credit unions.

«Amazon Autos allows Ford dealers to offer certified pre-owned vehicles through Amazon’s accessible digital platform. This innovative channel not only showcases Ford’s certified pre-owned inventory, but maintains dealers’ vital relationships with their customers,» said Robert Kaffl, executive director, Ford US Sales and Dealer Relations.

As appealing as this streamlined car buying experience can be, small business owners must remain aware of potential problems. Buying a car online is convenient, but it may require a learning curve for those unfamiliar with digital platforms. Business owners should evaluate their comfort level with online transactions and ensure they understand the warranties and service offerings associated with each vehicle.

Additionally, cities currently available include cities like Los Angeles, Seattle, and Dallas, but service may not be immediately available to everyone. Small business owners outside of this area may have to wait for expansion plans, which could limit their immediate options.

Once you’ve selected your vehicle, the pickup process is designed to be seamless. Customers can initiate financing paperwork online and schedule a pickup time at their local dealership, resulting in a more streamlined dealership visit where they can focus on the in-person experience.

The introduction of Ford Certified Pre-Owned vehicles on Amazon Autos marks a significant shift in the way consumers, especially small business owners, approach vehicle purchases. This development combines the reliability of Ford vehicle certification with Amazon’s renowned customer service to create an experience that can make the often burdensome task of purchasing a vehicle much simpler.

For more information on certified pre-owned vehicles available from participating Ford dealers, visit: Amazon’s dedicated Ford page. To see Amazon’s original press release detailing this exciting development, check out: Amazon press release.