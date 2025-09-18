Amazon, Qualcomm and Sony Honda accelerate the development of Smart EV AFEELA.

Amazon Web Services (AWS) is making waves in the automotive industry with the latest cooperation and has made significant developments in the development of electric vehicle development (EV). AWS has partnerships with Qualcomm Technologies and Sony Honda Mobility (SHM) and aims to launch SHM’s innovative AFeela Electric Vehicle in 2026 for a complete consumer roll. For small business owners who are interested in technology and innovation, we emphasize the possibility of cloud computing and AI deformation.

AFEELA EV is noticeable by integrating AI -based autonomous functions and advanced entertainment systems and becoming a next -generation smart vehicle. Hiroki Takakura, general manager of Sony Honda Mobility’s network service development department, emphasized the benefits of this partnership. It helps.

The transition to cloud -based solutions provides practical applications for small businesses related to all industries related to technology, automotive or digital innovation. This collaboration aims to simplify the development process of the ADA (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems) and to improve safety functions such as adaptive cruise control and parking support. SHM uses AWS’s vast cloud infrastructure and QualComm’s AI100 accelerator to greatly reduce the development time, so that you can compress your work for several months.

In the case of small companies, it strongly reminds us of the importance of taking advantage of technology adoption. The development of drive data processing will eventually lead to a smarter vehicle that can be expanded to a variety of applications, including logistics and public transportation beyond the automotive sector, that is, the automotive sector. Business can use a similar cloud -based solution to optimize its own operation from supply chain management to improving customer service.

Ozgur tohumcu, the general manager of AWS’s automotive and manufacturing, emphasized a wider impact. He emphasizes the smooth connection between cloud innovation and actual applications that can be replicated by small business owners.

But like all transformation technologies, there is a challenge. The integration of AI and Cloud Technologies requires significant prior investments and continuous maintenance. For small business owners, the cost of adopting similar technologies may seem difficult, especially considering the resources needed to expand these operations. In addition, the Company must explore the problem of data security and personal information protection and guarantee compliance while maintaining consumer trust.

The actual impact of such development is expanded to a vehicle vehicle or a small company that provides mobility services. The increase in autonomous features can improve operational efficiency, reduce labor costs, and improve safety standards. As the vehicle is further integrated with AI and cloud technology, a company must decide how to use this development in its own strategy.

Anshuman Saxena, vice president of product management of QualComm Technologies, said, “In cooperation with AWS and SHM, silicon expertise shows a fundamental change in automotive innovation that meets the cloud size.This statement shows a new environment of smart technology that small businesses must adapt to adapt to large companies. Capsule.

Importantly, the development of AFEELA is not limited to automobile manufacturing. Small business in retail, shipping services and logistics sectors can explore similar features that optimize consumer experiences such as path optimization and improved safety measurements.

As AFEELA prepares for its market debut, it acts as a case research on the convergence of automotive technology and AI and emphasizes the urgency that small businesses must accept innovation. As AWS, QUALCOMM and Sony Honda Mobility continue to refine AFEELA, their collaboration shows the potential for small businesses to use cloud technology and AI as their own growth and development.

The future of mobility is formed by these developments and provides exciting paths to small business owners who want to go ahead of large companies as well as technology -oriented markets. Visit to read the entire press release Amazon press release.

