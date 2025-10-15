Amazon launches pharmacy kiosks to improve patient access

Amazon announced a groundbreaking initiative in healthcare with the introduction of Amazon Pharmacy Kiosk, launching in select One Medical offices in the Greater Los Angeles area beginning in December 2025. These kiosks are designed to streamline the medication purchasing process, allowing patients to receive their prescriptions almost immediately after their appointment. For small business owners in the healthcare sector, these developments not only provide insight into consumer behavior, but also highlight potential opportunities and challenges as we reimagine patient care.

With nearly one-third of prescriptions in the United States going unfilled, often due to accessibility issues, the introduction of these kiosks addresses a critical need for more convenient access to medications. “We know that many prescriptions go unfilled when patients have to make a separate stop after seeing their doctor,” said Hannah McClellan, vice president of operations at Amazon Pharmacy. By placing kiosks at the point of care, Amazon aims to improve medication adherence by removing traditional barriers associated with filling prescriptions.

Amazon Pharmacy Kiosks will be strategically located in urban centers such as Downtown LA, Beverly Hills, and West Hollywood. Small business owners operating in these areas, especially those in the health and wellness field, should exercise caution. The kiosks are expected to significantly improve patient experience. According to Dr. Andrew Diamond, Chief Medical Officer at One Medical, “Especially for conditions that require immediate treatment, such as infections, the ability to know when a patient leaves the office with their medication in hand can make a meaningful difference in the patient’s care journey.”

The kiosks work by combining Amazon’s logistics expertise with One Medical’s clinical capabilities. Patients create an Amazon Pharmacy account, schedule an appointment, and have their prescriptions sent to a kiosk location. You can choose kiosk pickup when you check out in the Amazon app. This process is designed for convenience. The QR code generated at checkout can be quickly scanned at the kiosk to receive your prescription almost immediately.

For small business owners in the healthcare and pharmacy sectors, this innovation has huge implications. You may also need to consider how this affects patient expectations about speed and convenience of service. The presence of these kiosks could boost competition in urban areas where traditional pharmacies are already struggling to meet demand. It also could lead to partnerships between local doctors and Amazon Pharmacy, potentially changing the way patient referrals and medication management are handled.

But these changes can come with challenges. Smaller pharmacies may face greater pressure to provide faster service and may need to rethink their business models to include additional technology and convenience services. The threat of losing customers to tech giants like Amazon may force some pharmacies to transform their own operations, create new customer loyalty programs or integrate advanced technology.

Kiosks also open up a space for conversation about the healthcare environment. As Amazon focuses on customer-centric healthcare, many providers may feel moved to enhance their offerings by exploring urgent care services or even telehealth as complementary businesses. The future of pharmacy may also push small businesses to foster collaborations that leverage technology to meet consumer demands for faster service.

As healthcare continues to change through technological advancements, small business owners should keep a close eye on the progress of their Amazon pharmacy kiosks. While the immediate benefits of improved drug access for patients are clear, the long-term consequences for local businesses are still unfolding.

For more information about Amazon Pharmacy Kiosks and participating locations, visit: Amazon Pharmacy Kiosk. Understanding these initiatives can provide valuable insight for small business owners looking to adapt to the evolving healthcare environment.

Image via Amazon