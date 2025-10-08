Airbnb invests more than $ 1 million to revitalize the NYC-NJ community ahead of the World Cup

Airbnb is making significant efforts to the local community of New York City and New Jersey, with the aim of creating continuous benefits related to the 2026 FIFA World Cup. As part of the Airbnb Host City Impact Program, this plan promises more than $ 1 million in developing a community -centered project, ensuring the excitement and economic activation of the expected tournament and economic activation.

The investment will work with the US Soccer Foundation to support the construction of five new football mini stadiums across the Bronx, Brooklyn, Queens, Staton Island, and New Jersey. The plan also includes two major joint celebrations, Queens Community Day and Bronx Fan Day. Both events were designed to promote participation in community and to create a sharing experience for both local residents and visitors.

The partnerships between Airbnb and FIFA are beyond immediate tournaments. This aims to strengthen the host community. Jay Carney, the head of global policy and communication in Airbnb, emphasizes, «Good sightseeing leaves a strong legacy for everyone.» Airbnb is trying to prepare a way for youth development, encourage sportsmanship, and strengthen cultural connections through plans such as the Host City Impact program.

The potential economic ripple effect of this plan can provide significant benefits to SMEs in the area. As the tournament approaches, the AIRBNB host is expected to welcome about 25,000 guests, and it is expected to bring about $ 228 million in three states by short -term lease. This inflow promises to generate $ 288 million in GDP by 2026 and support more than 1,100 full -time jobs, and local hosts are expected to earn about $ 6,000.

The soccer field aims to provide a safe play space to the underprivileged communities and to cultivate next -generation sports stars and community leaders. Alex Lasry, CEO of Nynj Host Committtee, said, «The hosting of the FIFA World Cup is only a chance for a generation in our region.» This plan not only deals with the immediate thrills of tournaments, but also focuses on the sustainable growth and development of the community.

SME owners will find that this development is especially advantageous because community celebrations and soccer events are likely to induce local companies. As the number of visitors in the area increases, restaurants, shops and service providers can use the event promotion to attract customers who want to be interested in local culture.

But there may be problems with these large events. SME owners should be prepared for the confusion that may occur during tournaments and surrounding celebrations. The increase in traffic, intensifying competition due to short -term lease, and rising consumer expectations are all elements of local companies.

Community leaders are optimistic about change. Vanessa Gibson, Bronx Autonomous Stadium, emphasizes the role of sports in the community building, saying, «Sports is more than entertainment. It can be a powerful force for community construction, youth development and social change.» This view is consistent with Airbnb’s promise to promote inclusiveness over all autonomous districts through the influence of the World Cup.

Moreover, local leaders, including Francisco Moya, a member of the city council, point out that soccer is the power to integrate various communities. «In the community across the Queens, football is more than just a game. Soccer is a shared language that connects us beyond culture.» This sentiment reflects a wider vision for tournaments that integrate social equity and pride in the community into the core of the event.

As we prepare for this monumental event in the region, small companies can participate in community programs and maximize exposure by using local networks. Participation in the festival can improve brand visibility, increase customer loyalty, and potentially create new revenue sources.

See the original press release for more information about Airbnb’s plan in New York and New Jersey. here. As the FIFA World Cup countdown continues, the intersections of sports, tourism and local businesses provide a unique environment for careful strategies and plans, allowing SMEs to succeed in this exciting atmosphere.