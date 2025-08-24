ADS with AWS to improve AI access of APAC and US

In preparation to reconstruct the environment of AI technology, the USGAGE has announced strategic partnerships with AWS (Amazon Web Services) to expand the scope of the AI ​​solution in the APAC (ASIA-PACIFIC) region and the United States. This cooperation, emphasized by AWS’s minority investments in the stomach, emphasizes that the importance of AI is increasing in the public sector and regulatory industries.

For small business owners, this partnership presents major opportunities and some tasks to be considered.

Usstay plans to utilize AWS’s powerful cloud infrastructure that enhances solar language models using services such as Amazon Sagemaker, AWS Trainium and Perentia Chips. Sung Kim, co -founder and CEO of Uterge, expressed his passion for this cooperation. “As a strategic partner, we are ready to expand our influence through AWS and provide safe, intelligent and high -performance AI solutions for more public sector organizations.”

This partnership aims to democratize advanced AI technologies for small businesses related to sectors such as finance, medical care, education and governments. The solar model product line of the userge, including the recently released Solar Pro 2, offers improved features for complex reasoning and logical thinking. With the amazing understanding of a variety of experts, these models can help small businesses simplify operations, improve customer interactions, and improve productivity.

Jon Jones, the VP of AWS and global startups and venture capital, said: “Usstage is raising how to use AWS to improve efficiency and productivity by applying AI.” Focusing on efficiency can be a great help to small businesses that lack resources of large companies. By using the USTAGE’s AI solution, these businesses can automate tasks such as document processing to focus on growth, not management bottlenecks.

Small business, which is having difficulty in managing data, will especially attractive the above Enterprise-Grade document processing prospects. This function simplifies the extraction of important information in various documents such as contracts and invoices to convert un structured data into managed formats. Such tools can help small businesses to minimize errors and speed up their services. The main factor of the competitive market.

But collaboration provides fascinating possibilities, but there are challenges to consider. Small business owners can face obstacles related to integrating these advanced technologies into existing workflows. The Company needs to evaluate the time required to educate employees and adjust the operating process as well as the financial impact.

In addition, focusing on the distribution of AI in the public sector raises questions about compliance and data security. It is important for successful implementation to understand the nuances of regulatory requirements as companies begin to use these advanced tools.

The model of the Ustge is already used by many organizations in various sectors to emphasize the potential of growth. Amazon’s vice president of corporate development said: “Sung Kim and his team offer impressive AI technologies, indicating that they can expect continuous support and development from small business owners.

In addition, USSTAGE’s recent launch of AI Initiative aims to cultivate AI adoption between educational institutions and non -profit organizations. This program provides free API access to the AI ​​model product, so the business that participates in the initiative can experiment with these technologies without prepaid costs. He has already participated in more than 200 organizations, including notable educational institutions.

Use’s innovative offering and AWS’s reliable infrastructure convergence is placed for small businesses to take advantage of the unprecedented AI power. As the organization evaluates the strategy for digital innovation, these advanced AI functions can be used to change the operating environment dramatically and promote growth, efficiency and innovation.

For more information about the partnership, please visit the original announcement. here.