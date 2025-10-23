71% of small business owners fear inflation will continue to rise.

Small Business Owners Latest CNBC | The SurveyMonkey Small Business Index shows increased inflation concerns. With 71% of respondents believing prices will continue to rise, many are struggling to address the distinct threat inflation poses to their operations and profitability. This is up from 66% in the previous quarter, and the proportion confident that inflation has now peaked fell from 32% to 28%.

The Small Business Index provides a window into the thoughts and feelings of entrepreneurs across the country, providing critical information that can influence business decisions. The survey found that small business owners cited rising prices as a major concern, with 24% citing it as the biggest risk they currently face. In an environment of consumer demand (17%), tariffs (10%), supply chain disruptions (10%), and rising interest rates (10%), it is clear that maintaining financial health is a priority for many.

“Inflation is and will continue to be a vital topic for small businesses,” a SurveyMonkey spokesperson said. This sentiment resonates deeply within the small business community, where every percentage of your price can have a big impact on your bottom line.

Rising prices not only threaten margins but can also disrupt consumer spending behavior. Understanding how these changes may affect the marketplace is important for small business owners. For example, some companies may need to adjust their pricing strategy or find new suppliers to mitigate cost increases. Other companies may need to reevaluate their products or strengthen their value proposition to appeal to budget-conscious consumers.

SurveyMonkey’s findings also suggest that small and medium-sized businesses are well aware of the interconnectedness of these challenges. With consumer demand lagging behind other concerns, operators may need to invest more rigorously in customer engagement strategies or marketing to sustain sales amid inflationary pressures. Nurturing strong customer relationships can be essential for companies to more effectively navigate increasingly challenging market conditions.

However, there are challenges associated with these concerns that owners should keep in mind. Rising operating costs can make it difficult for small businesses to remain competitive. Small and medium-sized businesses often have lower profit margins than larger businesses, so even a small increase in operating costs can be difficult to cover. Therefore, business owners should not only track inflation trends but also look for ways to increase efficiency. Implementing technology solutions or improving processes can help you reduce costs and remain profitable.

Additionally, survey statistics show that supply chain issues continue to plague small and medium-sized businesses, remaining a top concern for 10% of respondents. Budding entrepreneurs can look to reduce their dependence on international shipping by diversifying their supply chain or investing in local suppliers. This is an approach that can shorten delivery times and increase responsiveness.

A complex environment of inflation, consumer sentiment, and operating strategies requires small business owners to proactively address these challenges. “Being informed is key to surviving and thriving in today’s economy,” a SurveyMonkey spokesperson added. This highlights the importance of utilizing tools such as the Small Business Index for ongoing market analysis.

As concerns about inflation rise and concerns about business ownership grow, small businesses must not only adapt, but also consider the impact on the wider market. The road ahead may be full of challenges, but with vigilance and strategic foresight, small businesses can find their footing.

For more insights and ongoing updates, see the original SurveyMonkey report. here.

Image via Envanto