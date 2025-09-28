12 tips for improvement of sites for holidays

Your website is an online house of your business. Traffic will increase as consumers complete their shopping and other year -end business during the holidays. Unfortunately, the error of the site can give visitors negative impressions. And many people will simply go to your competitor site and go instead.

Common website error:

Unloaded image

404 was not found

The contact form does not work

Slow Road time

Broken redirection

Therefore, solving this problem should be the top priority this season. Here are some tips for optimizing sites for all vacation businesses.

Test the site

To start a website improvement, you need a comprehensive evaluation. Start with the basics: Open the site on several browsers and devices to ensure consistent performance.

Clicked links regularly, inspect visual elements such as photos, and interact with features such as drop -down menu or interactive widgets.

It is not just about functionality. The user experience must be smooth and intuitive, so visitors feel confident in the expertise and reliability of the site.

SEO consultant Bill Hartzer said in an e -mail interview with a small business trend: «Looking at the page of the site, you can see if there are no errors such as loading all images (404 find errors) and the contact form works.»

Make sure it is loaded quickly

Your website may be filled with interesting content and impressive graphics, but its value is reduced if it is sluggish.

Today’s Internet users expect immediate results. Delay can mean abandonment. When searching, pay attention to the load time of various elements.

Consider implementation of tools to measure website speed. If the page is delayed, it may be time to re -evaluate content or find expert guidelines for improving performance.

Test the contact form

Communication is the most important in the business, and the contact form is a direct bridge between you and the potential customers.

Hartzer emphasizes that a system update or a modification to plug -in can accidentally interfere with this communication channel.

As a result, periodic tests cannot be negotiated. If you send a test message, all customer inquiries will reach you, preserving potential business opportunities.

Find a technical error

In some cases, you will not be able to find any errors. But there are tools to help solve these technical problems. You can use the following web crawlers:

Screaming

Siteliner

Sitebulb

Unbearable

Google Search Console

Bing Webmaster tool

Below is a comparison table that emphasizes the essential tools and specific functions for optimizing the website during the holiday dash.

equipment purpose expense Screaming Crawling website for errors, redirections, etc. Free/Payment Siteliner Identify duplicate content and broken links Free/Payment Sitebulb Comprehensive website audit tool Paid Unbearable Technology SEO platform Paid Google Search Console Google tracks the presence of a website and emphasizes the problem. free Bing Webmaster tool Monitor the performance of the site for ice free

Optimize the image

The graphics and visuals are unacceptable to the website, but there are catches. Large images can slow down the load time.

It is common for websites to experience this supervision because high -resolution images often consumes significant bandwidths. To respond to this, you need to adjust or compress the image to the optimal size.

The image optimization tool can simplify this process so that the visuals can improve the user experience without interfering with the user experience.

Add Google web log analysis

Google Web Log analysis to strengthen business decisions with data -oriented insights. By integrating this tool, you can access the detailed user participation metrics, such as visiting pages, finding popular content, and analyzing search behavior.

In addition, it can illuminate the timely manner, such as a specific page that increases the departure rate, suggests an area that requires improvement. Integration is simple: completes the No-Cost registration and integrates the provided code into the backend of the site.

Backup

The festival season is full of business opportunities, while the cyber threats are soaring. Authentic hackers take advantage of digital activity to damage assets.

It is essential to regularly back up the site to protect it from potential violations or technical malfunctions. By doing so, it ensures fast recovery to minimize downtime and maintain the digital reputation of the business.

Update the plugin

The plug -ins and software on the website is a backbone that works, but not a configuration and position. Regular updates not only introduce new features, but also modify known vulnerabilities.

Keeping the plug -in up to date to strengthen the defense of the website for cyber attacks. Especially in peak season, such as holidays, when cyber threats are expanded, the site becomes more important.

Check the domain

Some small businesses focus too much on the content of the website, but forget the domain. Luckily, there is a way to ensure that the domain is set to work on all browsers and control e -mails.

Hartzer says: “It is recommended to run a free DNP score in the domain name, which will tell you how to set the domain name. For example, is there a DMARC, DKIM, and SPF records? It will help you send or receive emails. The domain name will be helpful when you are busy.

Suitable for domain health tests:

DMARC

Dkim

SPF record

DNSSEC

Do not make a dramatic change

If you are eager to change the site significantly, the vacation season is not that time. Large changes often have complications. Therefore, it is best to store these for less busy and focus on solving small problems instead.

Hartzer explains: “The main changes in design and function can have a more negative impact than positive.

Create a landing page for each vacation

Design a festival page to adjust the website for the vacation season. This page features promotions, products or themes for each holiday. Make sure that SEO is optimized to attract more traffic.

This visit page can be a focus of the vacation marketing campaign and guides customers as the best trading and seasonal products.

Strengthen the customer support channel

It is important to strengthen customer support with the inflow of vacation shoppers. Check that you can easily access your contact information and consider adding a live chat for immediate support. Prepare for an increase in inquiries and provide a quick and useful response.

This level of customer service can greatly improve shopping experience and potentially increase sales.

How to optimize website performance

Adjust or compress the picture size

Add Google web log analysis

Back up the site regularly

Update plug -in and website software

Check the domain and settings

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xktswsizves

Image: epositphotos.com